Garmin selected as IBBI’s exclusive marine electronics supplier

Garmin International – a Garmin unit – has been selected as the exclusive marine electronics supplier for the Independent Boat Builders, Inc. (IBBI), a purchasing cooperative comprised of a 19-member network of boat brands.

Collectively, IBBI members build 20% of all boats sold in the US, and beginning Model Year 2019, the agreement will give members direct access to Garmin’s full line of marine electronics through 2023.



“We are honored the IBBI has chosen Garmin to be its exclusive supplier of marine electronics,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “We value this relationship with boat builders who are so well known in our industry for their quality and innovation, and we look forward to a providing them with best-in-class products and service for many years to come.”



“We are highly impressed with Garmin’s product selection, product quality, staff and state-of-art facility,” said Tom Broy, IBBI president. “The IBBI and our member-owners feel that Garmin can provide premium marine electronics that meet our needs and, additionally, give customers what they expect. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”