Micronas Chairman to step down

Micronas Chairman Franz Betschon is now stepping down at the age of 65 years old.

New Chairman of the Board of Directors of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG will be Thomas Lustenberger who currently is holding the position as vice Chairman of the Board.



"During more than eight years in which I have served Micronas Group as Board Chairman, the company has become one of the market leaders for complex semiconductor systems in its core business areas. It is a fitting moment for me to bow out and make way for fresh blood," commented Franz Betschon on his retirement.