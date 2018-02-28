© Toyota

Toyota’s new generation Auris will be built in the UK

Toyota says that the third generation Auris will be built at Toyota Manufacturing UK’s (TMUK) car plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire.

TMUK’s factory in Deeside, North Wales will also be the main source for its engines. This decision follows TME’s announcement of more than GBP 240 million investment in TMUK in March last year, a press release reads.



The factory is being upgraded with new equipment, technologies and systems to enable manufacture of vehicles on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform.



“Producing TNGA based vehicles locally is a key part of our plan to strengthen the global competitiveness of our plants. Today’s announcement that we will manufacture the new Auris at Burnaston, with most engines to be supplied from Deeside, shows our confidence in the skills and capabilities of our TMUK members,” Dr. Johan van Zyl, TME President and CEO, said in the press release.



Johan van Zyl continues saying that; “With around 85% of our UK vehicle production exported to European markets, continued free and frictionless trade between the UK and Europe will be vital for future success.”