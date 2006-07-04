Siemens receives WCDMA order for the Baltics

Siemens will according to 3Gnewsroom supply all the Baltic countries with WCDMA network technology.

The latest order in that area is from Tele2 in Lithuania.



"We are pleased about this series of orders from Tele2. They confirm our quality and performance in building mobile infrastructures as well as our leading role in 3G technology," said Christoph Caselitz, President of Mobile Networks at Siemens Communications.