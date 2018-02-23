© Yamaha Electronics Production | February 23, 2018
Altus adds new Yamaha products to its portfolio
Altus Group, a supplier of capital equipment in the UK and Ireland, has added a range of new products to its portfolio, with the introduction of the Yamaha (ALF) Auto Loading Feeder and a new generation surface mounter.
Yamaha’s ALF centre-open system eliminates the reliance on user skill. Operators can supply tape components by simply inserting the tape itself without the need for splicing or complex routing of the tape through the feeder, and without stopping the machine or interrupting production.
The ALF design also lowers tape waste and paper dust particles therefore reducing pickup errors. With the addition of a second reel to supply in the same feeder at any time during operation, the machine’s down time is cut which in turn increases line efficiency and boosts placement quality.
Also new to the books is Yamaha’s new Σ-G5S II surface mounter. Σ-G5S II retains all the features of its predecessor, including the high-speed high-accuracy rotary direct-drive head, the overdrive motion for highly efficient production by picking up components from either the front or rear feeder on the machine, and the Super Loading (SL) feeder that eliminates the need to splice new tape to the existing tape being used when feeding components into the tape feeder, the device feeding electrical components.
It also gains new head designs, an improved PCB feeding sequence, an enlarged internal buffer size for feeding larger PCBs and more to improve productivity. Additionally, its mounting speed of 90,000 CPH represents an improvement of approximately 20% compared to the Σ-G5S.
Quality has also been improved by extending the detection range of components held by the mounter to immediately before placement. In addition, reliability has been further enhanced due to better balance for the beam motors to bolster stability, lower internal temperature by improving cooling performance, extending the service life of important components like the high-speed multi-purpose head and more.
The ALF design also lowers tape waste and paper dust particles therefore reducing pickup errors. With the addition of a second reel to supply in the same feeder at any time during operation, the machine’s down time is cut which in turn increases line efficiency and boosts placement quality.
Also new to the books is Yamaha’s new Σ-G5S II surface mounter. Σ-G5S II retains all the features of its predecessor, including the high-speed high-accuracy rotary direct-drive head, the overdrive motion for highly efficient production by picking up components from either the front or rear feeder on the machine, and the Super Loading (SL) feeder that eliminates the need to splice new tape to the existing tape being used when feeding components into the tape feeder, the device feeding electrical components.
It also gains new head designs, an improved PCB feeding sequence, an enlarged internal buffer size for feeding larger PCBs and more to improve productivity. Additionally, its mounting speed of 90,000 CPH represents an improvement of approximately 20% compared to the Σ-G5S.
Quality has also been improved by extending the detection range of components held by the mounter to immediately before placement. In addition, reliability has been further enhanced due to better balance for the beam motors to bolster stability, lower internal temperature by improving cooling performance, extending the service life of important components like the high-speed multi-purpose head and more.
Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in Q1 The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Aspocomp records a 4% sales growth in Q1 The Finnish PCB manufacturer recorded first quarter net sales of EUR 6.1 million, a YoY...
Nokia planning sale of its Digital Health business Nokia says the company plans to sell its Digital Health business to Éric Carreel, co-founder and...
GTK is 'Brexit-ready' with Romanian facility GTK’s manufacturing facility in Romania is going from strength to strength according to Chas...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Lockheed opens new facility to support F-35 production growth Lockheed Martin has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Pinellas County, Florida...
Plexus expands presence in Malaysia with acquisition of new facility EMS provider Plexus is increasing is presence in Malaysia with the acquisition of...
AQ Manufacturing shuts down in Thailand AQ Manufacturing Co., Ltd is starting the process to close down the manufacturing site in...
Under-display fingerprint sensor for smartphones to top 100M units by 2019 Smartphone brands are expected to increase their adoption of under-display...
North American PCB industry growth continues upward IPC says that industry shipments and orders continued to grow at a brisk pace in March. The...
DiDi and Nevs form alliance with automobile industry players Nevs, DiDi and several other companies from the automotive industry met up in Beijing on...
UK:E increase capacity with new machinery investment Lancashire-based, UK Electronics, has recently invested in some new...
Middle-power LED Package Products in Chinese Market Saw Price... The mid-power 3030 LED package products in the Chinese market saw significant price...
Cobham wins T-38C military trainer radio retrofit contract Cobham Aerospace Communications has been awarded the contract to supply...
Swedish Northvolt Labs gets ready to rumble Northvolt kicked off the construction of Northvolt Labs. Once completed in 2019, the...
'Unimicron Germany is absolutely ready for future challenges' "We had to work very hard these past 479 days. We have finally completed the entire...
Magna & Innoviz to supply LiDAR technology to BMW On the road to developing autonomous technologies, perhaps nothing is more...
Autoliv on Veoneer spin-off progress Operational separation of the Electronics business (new name: Veoneer) was completed on...
Foundry market dominated by TSMC - owns half Research shows that in 2017, the top eight major foundry leaders (i.e., sales of ≥$1.0...
PLATO to get OHB Systems expertise OHB System AG was commissioned as prime contractor for the science...
Cable manufacturer sets up shop in Lithuania Baltijos Eukutecas, Lithuanian entity of German cable manufacturer Eukutec, will...
Rheinmetall secures Skyshield air defence systems order from Asia In a competitive bidding process, German-headquartered Rheinmetall Air Defence won the...
Plexus is planning a second manufacturing facility in Mexico The EMS provider is planning to construct a second manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico .The 472,000 square foot leased building will be built for Plexus by Corporate Properties of America and will be located near...
Iridium satellites being 'processed' at SpaceX All five Iridium NEXT satellites for its sixth launch are in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments