© ASML Electronics Production | February 23, 2018
ASML to expand Wilton operations – adding 524 jobs
The manufacturer of chip-making equipment is planning to expand its operations in Wilton, Connecticut through a project that will create up to 524 new jobs.
The company intends to expand its Wilton operations by increasing its manufacturing and engineering operations, and also make substantial interior renovations as part of a potentially USD 100 million project, according to a press release from Governor Dannel P. Malloy.
ASML currently has a workforce of 1’222 employees in Wilton, and with expansion the Connecticut operations would grow it’s headcount by more than 40%.
“We are thrilled that ASML – a world leader in semiconductor manufacturing – has decided to significantly expand their manufacturing and R&D operations right here in Connecticut,” Governor Malloy says in the press release. “These newly created, high-paying jobs are exactly the kind of opportunities that our economic development efforts have helped generate. Additionally, our work in expanding STEM skills at all levels of education will allow ASML and all of our advanced manufacturers to find the talent they need to ensure their continued success and growth here in the state.”
“ASML Wilton has a long local history. For the past 30 years, we continually invested in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and highly educated workforce, which has been critical to our ongoing success and growth,” Bill Amalfitano, General Manager of ASML Wilton, says. “We now enter our next phase of development and remain committed to realizing our vision in Connecticut. The co-location of design engineering, procurement, and manufacturing creates an inspiring environment, as well as generates strong job growth.”
The State of Connecticut and ASML have signed a letter of intent, and upon completion of a definitive agreement, the state, through the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) will provide up to USD 14 million in grants through Governor Malloy’s First Five Plus Program to support the expansion project. The total amount of funding the company will be eligible to receive is based on the creation of up to 524 new jobs within specific timeframes over the next eight years.
