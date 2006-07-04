Major expansion for Flextronics in Malaysia

According to theedgedaily.com the world´s second largest EMS provider Flextronics is planning major expansions in Malaysia.

Only this year Flextronics is planning to increase its Malaysian workforce from 22,000 to 33,000 and during the next 15 years Flextronics is reportedly planning multi-million dollar investments on new manufacturing facilities and new R&D centres.



Flextronics Malaysian operations have been successful and the management of the company wants to ride that wave.



“Malaysian operations have recorded 20% year-on-year growth in revenue and we expect this to continue,” Flextronics vice president (global operations) of FlexMobile (one of the seven divisions under the Flextronics group), Vijayan Chinnasami, told theedgedaily.com.