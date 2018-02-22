© Mycronic Electronics Production | February 22, 2018
Mycronic CEO to step down in 2019
Lena Olving will leave her position as president and CEO of Mycronic during 2019. The decision is in accordance with the terms of her employment agreement of 2013, which include an agreement of retirement at the age of 62 which comes into effect in December 2018.
"When I accepted the position as President and CEO, I decided to leave at the age of 62 and by announcing my decision in good time, we have good opportunities to find my successor. I will, of course, continue to work with unreduced strength until the succession is complete and I will do everything to make it as good as possible", says Lena Olving, and continues: "I am enormously proud to have led Mycronic during these years and of the results from our work. We have delivered strong profitability and good returns to shareholders, something the stock market has appreciated as market cap has increased from SEK 1 billion to about SEK 10 billion."
Mycronic has made a journey of major change. The Group turnover is three times higher, the number of employees has doubled and profitability is ten times higher than in 2013.
"It is very sad that Lena announced that she will leave in 2019 but the Board has full understanding of the decision. We are very grateful for the change that Lena implemented in the company. The out-standing results speak for themselves where 2017 was a new record year. We are also grateful that Lena announced her decision in good time and I know she will lead the organization with full force until her last working day”, says Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Board.
The Board has extended the employment agreement with Lena Olving, which means that Lena will remain in office at the latest until May 15, 2019.
Mycronic has made a journey of major change. The Group turnover is three times higher, the number of employees has doubled and profitability is ten times higher than in 2013.
"It is very sad that Lena announced that she will leave in 2019 but the Board has full understanding of the decision. We are very grateful for the change that Lena implemented in the company. The out-standing results speak for themselves where 2017 was a new record year. We are also grateful that Lena announced her decision in good time and I know she will lead the organization with full force until her last working day”, says Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Board.
The Board has extended the employment agreement with Lena Olving, which means that Lena will remain in office at the latest until May 15, 2019.
Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in Q1 The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Aspocomp records a 4% sales growth in Q1 The Finnish PCB manufacturer recorded first quarter net sales of EUR 6.1 million, a YoY...
Nokia planning sale of its Digital Health business Nokia says the company plans to sell its Digital Health business to Éric Carreel, co-founder and...
GTK is 'Brexit-ready' with Romanian facility GTK’s manufacturing facility in Romania is going from strength to strength according to Chas...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Lockheed opens new facility to support F-35 production growth Lockheed Martin has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Pinellas County, Florida...
Plexus expands presence in Malaysia with acquisition of new facility EMS provider Plexus is increasing is presence in Malaysia with the acquisition of...
AQ Manufacturing shuts down in Thailand AQ Manufacturing Co., Ltd is starting the process to close down the manufacturing site in...
Under-display fingerprint sensor for smartphones to top 100M units by 2019 Smartphone brands are expected to increase their adoption of under-display...
North American PCB industry growth continues upward IPC says that industry shipments and orders continued to grow at a brisk pace in March. The...
DiDi and Nevs form alliance with automobile industry players Nevs, DiDi and several other companies from the automotive industry met up in Beijing on...
UK:E increase capacity with new machinery investment Lancashire-based, UK Electronics, has recently invested in some new...
Middle-power LED Package Products in Chinese Market Saw Price... The mid-power 3030 LED package products in the Chinese market saw significant price...
Cobham wins T-38C military trainer radio retrofit contract Cobham Aerospace Communications has been awarded the contract to supply...
Swedish Northvolt Labs gets ready to rumble Northvolt kicked off the construction of Northvolt Labs. Once completed in 2019, the...
'Unimicron Germany is absolutely ready for future challenges' "We had to work very hard these past 479 days. We have finally completed the entire...
Magna & Innoviz to supply LiDAR technology to BMW On the road to developing autonomous technologies, perhaps nothing is more...
Autoliv on Veoneer spin-off progress Operational separation of the Electronics business (new name: Veoneer) was completed on...
Foundry market dominated by TSMC - owns half Research shows that in 2017, the top eight major foundry leaders (i.e., sales of ≥$1.0...
PLATO to get OHB Systems expertise OHB System AG was commissioned as prime contractor for the science...
Cable manufacturer sets up shop in Lithuania Baltijos Eukutecas, Lithuanian entity of German cable manufacturer Eukutec, will...
Rheinmetall secures Skyshield air defence systems order from Asia In a competitive bidding process, German-headquartered Rheinmetall Air Defence won the...
Plexus is planning a second manufacturing facility in Mexico The EMS provider is planning to construct a second manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico .The 472,000 square foot leased building will be built for Plexus by Corporate Properties of America and will be located near...
Iridium satellites being 'processed' at SpaceX All five Iridium NEXT satellites for its sixth launch are in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments