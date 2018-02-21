© Jabil

Jabil is shutting down Polish solar module production

The US company has reportedly decided to close its manufacturing facility in Kwidzyn, Poland due to a drop in demand.

It was a 'tough decision', a spokeswoman told PV Magazine. But the company has determined that there is not enough current – or future – demand to secure a future for the solar business in Kwidzyn.



The production equipment from the site will probably be resold, as this would be the ‘preferred option’, the report continues.



The decision to shut down solar module production in Kwidzyn will affect about 500 employees. However, they will continue to work in production, but for other clients, the spokeswoman told pv magazine. Overall the Polish facility is doing well – outside of the solar industry – and is growing with a stable customer portfolio, the report continues.