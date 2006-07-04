Nordic Semiconductor enter Japan

Norway based Nordic Semiconductor ASA today announced that it has opened its first Japanese regional sales office in Tokyo and appointed Nori Shibuya as the regional sales manager.

The office is situated at Minato-Ku in Tokyo and will offer customers both technical and commercial support as well as application-specific design guidance.



"This office reflects the importance Nordic Semiconductor is placing on the Japanese market and will enable us to provide more focused, localized support to both of our existing distributors in Japan - Marubeni and Tomuki," comments Shibuya. He continues: "Japan is an extremely competitive market for Nordic Semiconductor and we are working hard to establish our name and presence here especially in the consumer and industrial wireless transceiver markets. For example, our nRF24AP1" ultra-low power 2.4-GHz transceiver for wireless communication with Dynastream Innovation's production-proven low-power network protocol ANT, is an ideal solution for industrial network applications.

