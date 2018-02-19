© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Arris to sell manufacturing facility to Pegatron

Communications and networking technology company, Arris International, has entered into an agreement with long-time partner Pegatron Corporation for the sale of Arris's manufacturing facility in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Arris says that the production of its customer premises equipment will transition to Pegatron's Suzhou site in China by the end of 2018. Arris will however continue to maintain technology development and business operations in Taiwan, including its newly acquired Ruckus operations, a press release reads.



According to Arris this agreement will allow the company to leverage Pegatron's scale and investments in emerging technologies to further accelerate innovation and time to market. The sale is part of Arris's supply chain strategy to leverage key partners to simplify its manufacturing footprint.



"Arris's global vision is to leverage scale across a key number of global partners that allow us to concentrate on R&D, as well as anticipate the needs and expectations of our customers and their subscribers. Pegatron is a long-term, trusted manufacturing partner of Arris, with a proven track-record of quality and performance, and we expect the transition to be seamless for our customers," said Jim Brennan, Arris SVP, Supply Chain, Quality & Operations.



"Today's transaction builds on a successful 15-year relationship with Arris, during which we have helped them to deliver a range of major innovations to the global marketplace. Pegatron is proud to produce cost-effective, high-quality products; we look forward to continuing our joint success with Arris long into the future," said Syh-Jang Liao, President and CEO, Pegatron.