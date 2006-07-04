EDA revenue up 13%<br>in first quarter in Western Europe

The EDA revenue in Western Europe in the first quarter rose 13% and reached $218 million. This was the firsta time the EDA revenue had a double-digit growth in more than two years.

The worldwide EDA revenue rose 10% and reached $1.215 billion in the first quarter. Western Europe accounts for 18 % of the total EDA market value and this region showed its best growth since the big jump in 2004 when the growth was 33 %.



"It was a good quarter," Walden Rhines, chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics Corp. and vice-chair of the EDA Consortium told EETimes.



"If the semiconductor industry continues to expand, EDA is positioned to continue this strong growth", he added.