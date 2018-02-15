© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Maxar Technologies moves HQ to Colorado

Maxar Technologies, a provider of space technology solutions for commercial and government markets, says it plans to move its corporate headquarters to Westminster, Colorado from San Francisco.

“We are excited to become part of the dynamic Denver business and tech community,” said Howard L. Lance, president and chief executive officer of Maxar Technologies. “This move represents an opportunity to bring together our executive leadership team in a common location, as well as to establish a base for our future shared-services organizations. Maxar is committed to accelerating innovation in the space industry, providing space systems, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data and analytics solutions that empower a better world.”



Maxar Corporate headquarters will be located within the DigitalGlobe business unit facility, acquired by Maxar Technologies in October 2017. Maxar’s three other technology businesses are Radiant Solutions, based in Herndon, Virginia; SSL, based in Palo Alto, California; and MDA, based in Richmond, Ottawa, Brampton, Montreal and Halifax, Canada.



Currently, DigitalGlobe employs 1’000 people in Colorado, with 800 of them in the Westminster facility. The move of Maxar’s headquarters and growth in DigitalGlobe is expected to result in the addition of approximately 800 jobs over the next eight years.



Maxar’s four business units provide solutions to the U.S. government, Canadian government, over a dozen international governments, commercial aerospace and tech customers around the globe including Lockheed, Boeing, Google and Apple, as well as NGOs such as The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.