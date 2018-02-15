© Universal Display Corporation

Samsung & Universal Display ink new OLED deal

Universal Display Corporation says it has signed long-term OLED material supply and license agreements with Samsung Display.

These agreements affirm that Universal Display will continue to supply its proprietary UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials and technology to Samsung Display for use in its OLED displays, a press release reads.



“We are pleased to announce the signing of these long-term agreements with our partner Samsung Display,” Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation, says in the release.



The companies have been collaborating for over eighteen years, and with these new agreements the cooperation is set to continue for quite some time more. The agreements are currently scheduled to run through December 31, 2022, and may be extended for an additional two-year period.



"As Samsung continues expanding its OLED product roadmap and investments, we look forward to supporting its advancements with our highly-efficient, high-performing proprietary OLED technologies and UniversalPHOLED materials,” Abramson continues.



Financial terms of the agreements have not been disclosed.