Electronics Production | July 04, 2006
Avnet appoints new president
Avnet Electronics Marketing, an operating group of Avnet, Inc., today announced the promotion of Patrick Zammit to president, Avnet Electronics Marketing, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), effective October 1, 2006.
Zammit will succeed Axel Hartstang, who has decided to step down from his current position after almost 30 years in the industry. Hartstang will continue with Avnet as an advisor to the EMEA team.
“We are very grateful for Axel Hartstang's contributions to Avnet, Inc.,” said Roy Vallee, chairman and CEO of Avnet, Inc. “His help in driving our overall financial results and business strategies, combined with his positive impact on the development of our global corporate culture, will leave a permanent mark on our organization.”
“I have worked with Axel since he joined the organization five and a half years ago, and I have seen him re-engineer Avnet Electronics Marketing, EMEA into a thriving business,” said Harley Feldberg, president, Avnet Electronics Marketing. “Axel and the EMEA team have mastered the enormous task of turning a challenged organization into one of Avnet's most profitable businesses. I want to thank Axel for all that he has done and will continue to do for Avnet, but most particularly for the strong leadership team he has built in EMEA to further develop and grow our European business profitably for years to come.”
New Avnet Electronics Marketing, EMEA President Zammit began his career at Avnet in 1993, and currently serves as president of EBV Elektronik, the largest division of Avnet Electronics Marketing, EMEA. Prior to his senior leadership role at EBV, Zammit's management positions included finance director of Avnet France, and both director of operations and chief financial officer of Avnet Electronics Marketing, EMEA. Zammit was elected a corporate officer of Avnet, Inc. in 2000. As president of Avnet Electronics Marketing, EMEA, Zammit will report to Harley Feldberg, president, Avnet Electronics Marketing worldwide, and become a member of his global leadership team.
“Patrick Zammit exemplifies the outstanding management talent we have at Avnet and is the perfect choice to follow Axel Hartstang as president of Avnet Electronics Marketing, EMEA,” continued Feldberg. “Patrick is taking the reigns of one of Avnet's most successful regions, which has achieved its industry leadership position in EMEA through a relentless commitment to superior customer service and supplier support. I am certain that he will enrich Avnet Electronics Marketing, EMEA by delivering the same energy and analytical brilliance that he brought to the EBV Elektronik team.”
“I believe Patrick Zammit is the ideal leader for Avnet Electronics Marketing, EMEA,” continued Vallee. “As one of our most talented and most accomplished executives, I fully expect Patrick to take our EMEA region to the next level.”
