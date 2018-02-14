© uniti

Uniti and Bird Group join forces in India

The Swedish electric carmaker has entered into a partnership with Bird Group, an Indian business conglomerate, in order to enter the Indian market.

The goal of the cooperation is to bring the electric city car to the local market in 2020. The Swedish company plans to bring a 5-seat configuration EV – which reaches approximately 200 km on a single charge – to the Indian market and showcase a virtual reality demonstration of this 5-seater (along with a hands-on view of the 2-seat) at the Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi.



“Our vehicles are optimal for the Indian market and well aligned with the nation's strong demand for clean mobility. Bird Group was identified as an ideal partner due to their experience in the mobility sector, along with their capacity for local assembly and mass distribution of our vehicles,” said Lewis Horne, CEO of Uniti.



"With our immense experience in various businesses, including automotive, and our footprint in

almost every geographical part of our country, we hope our initiative will bring the best of affordable, yet very high-tech cars into every household and change the way people drive. We are also glad that our diversification into the manufacturing of EVs will contribute to the drive against pollution, which is now affecting almost every major metro in our country,” said Dr. Ankur Bhatia, Executive Director at Bird Group.



The first deliveries of the electric car in India are intended for 2020.



"This initiative will not only create huge opportunities and numerous jobs in our factories and

dealership network, it will also help boost the Indian economy through large-scale exports manufactured by our JV Company into the markets of the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa," added Bhatia.