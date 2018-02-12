© AT&S

AT&S invests millions to expand its plants in India and Austria

In a move to grab as much business as possible within the fast moving market of driver assistance systems, AT&S is investing heavily to expand its technology competence.

Autonomous driving and existing applications in this area holds great potential for the microelectronics industry. The PCB market for these applications is growing by roughly 5.5% annually; by 2020, the electronic components are expected to account for a share of 35% of the cost of cars, and even 50% by 2030, the company states in a press release.



The company is now expanding its technology competence with an investment project of roughly EUR 40 million and will produce high-frequency printed circuit boards for applications which are used, for example, in sensors for distance measurements at the existing sites in Nanjangud, India (near Bangalore) and Fehring, Austria (South East Styria) starting in May 2018 (India) and March 2019 (Fehring).



The new capacities will contribute to increases in revenue and earnings in the Automotive segment, which currently accounts for 33% of the group’s total revenue together with the Industrial and Medical segments.



“We were one of the pioneers in HDI technology in the automotive sector and with this expansion we intend to consolidate our position in the future. This step is fully in line with our strategy to generate growth through technology. This is a significant technology leap for both sites. As a result, we will continue to be the technology leader in India as well, far ahead of the competition. We consider India a very lucrative future market for us,” said CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.