thyssenkrupp acquires division from FMT

thyssenkrupp’s airport solutions business has acquired the aircraft gate docking systems division of the Swedish company FMT.

As air passenger numbers are expected to double to 7.2 billion by 2035, thyssenkrupp is investing in digitalised, intelligent systems that can improve passenger flows, aircraft turnaround times, and gate safety and security



To further digitalise the business, the company has acquired the aircraft gate docking systems division of FMT. FMT introduced the industry’s first Visual Docking Guidance Systems (VDGS) in the 1970s. With this deal, thyssenkrupp acquires FMT’s intellectual properties as well as its R&D team responsible for providing advanced gate systems to major airports across the world.



Commenting on the deal, Philip de Coninck, CEO of thyssenkrupp Airport Solutions says, “Incidents in ground operations cost the aviation industry up to 4 billion US dollars per year. With our solutions we want to help our customers not only avoid this expense but also have quicker turnaround times and safer environments at the gate. Together, our international footprint and FMT’s expertise in developing these systems will provide us with a considerable advantage in enhancing our current offerings and meeting the future needs of our customers.”



“FMT’s aircraft gate docking system division operates at the forefront of advanced gate systems, with innovations such as the only VDGS that is 100% accurate in aircraft identification. FMT’s aircraft gate docking system division increases the safety at airports, while also decreasing the turnaround times and the airline industry’s impact on the environment. After the sale of the aircraft gate docking systems division, FMT will focus on the further development of passenger boarding bridges for both airports and the cruise port industry” says Peter Kollert, Chairman of the Board of FMT.