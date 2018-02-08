© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension with yet another top customer

Israeli additive electronics company says that one of the top 10 largest PCB manufactures in the world has purchased a DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D printer.

The unnamed company was according to Nano Dimension an early participant in its beta program, where it gained first-hand insight in the systems capabilities. The customer reportedly has global clients across all major electronics sectors, including consumer, industrial, automotive, and more. The DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer will become a part of its additive electronics manufacturing transformation.



“Since transitioning from our successful beta program to full commercial sales, we are seeing strong worldwide demand for our DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer, particularly among manufacturers, defense and research institutes,” Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension, said in a press release. “We are now rapidly expanding our go-to-market initiatives, while continuing to develop innovative 3D printing technologies and materials.”