Telecom provider gather to establish a 4G cooperation

Telecom players are gathering to establish an organization in UK which is aimed to boost the development of the 4G technologies, HSDPA, HSUPA and EVDO.

The NGMN, the Next Generation Mobile Networks organization is expecting to establish this cooperation in UK this month when it also is planning to add some new members apart from the already participating Orange, KPN Mobile, Vodafone etc.



"The vision of the initiative is to provide a platform for innovation by moving towards one integrated network for the seamless introduction of mobile broadband services," according to a statement.



"The initial objective of the initiative is the commercial launch of a new experience in mobile broadband communications by 2010 to ensure a long and successful cycle of investment, innovation and adoption of new and familiar services that would benefit all members of the mobile ecosystem," the group added.