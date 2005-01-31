AudioDev to renew Xbox contract

AudioDev and Microsoft have renewed agreement regarding test equipment for Xbox products

AudioDev AB and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) have renewed the agreement for AudioDev to provide optical media signal test equipment for the Xbox® video game system from Microsoft. The agreement expands an ongoing development and purchase relationship between the two companies.



“AudioDev has demonstrated vast knowledge and industry leadership in the development, and implementation around signal testing of game discs during the three years we have been working together”, says Doug Hebenthal Director, Xbox Platform. “It is the record of reliability and achievement that led us to continue our partnership with AudioDev on signal testing for Xbox.”



“We are proud to be a part of such a large and important project and very excited that Microsoft have decided to renew the contract with AudioDev to provide signal test equipment for the Xbox products.” says Thomas Vonheim, CEO of AudioDev.



AudioDev considers this agreement to be of great importance, but cannot specify the sales value of the agreement due to confidentiality.