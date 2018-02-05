© Mikkelsen

Major defence order creates jobs at Danish manufacturer

Danish manufacturer, Mikkelsen Electronics A/S, has secured a large order from Swiss General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS – MOWAG). Danish jobs and technology transfer are part of the order.

The company will be producing cables and dashboards for the Piranha 5 ordered by the Danish defence. Technology boost and added production materials are part of the agreement that runs over 3-4 years. Additionally, the company located in Farum will expand the work force with 50 production man years, a press release reads.



“We have a long tradition that our customers’ requirements have lifted the technology in our company. In return, we are super flexible and adapt fast to our customers’ requirements,” says Kim Christiansen, CEO at Mikkelsen.



“Almost everything we manufacture is customized and it is in the interaction with the customer that we boost our knowledge level. The offer process with GDELS – MOWAG has been open, respectful and giving and it has truly been a cooperation towards a common goal. In other words: a fair and professional partner that we are looking forward to cooperating with,” Christiansen continues.



GDELS – MOWAG will deliver 309 Piranhas and Mikkelsen will manufacture the cables and dashboards in the Piranhas. Part of the agreement is that intellectual property developed for the project belongs to both parties – or if solely developed by Mikkelsen – to Mikkelsen alone.



The first dashboards and cables are to be finished spring and summer 2018. The remaining deliveries are spread over a 4-year timeframe with the last deliveries taking place in 2021.