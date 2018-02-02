© Scania

Scania & Haylion partners on autonomous and electrified vehicles

Scania will collaborate with Haylion Technologies, which focuses on solutions for the Chinese transport industry in the areas of autonomous driving, electrification and connectivity.

“For Scania, this partnership provides unique opportunities to contribute to as well as to learn from the rapid technology development now taking place in China in these strategic areas. We look forward to combining our knowledge and global perspective with the expertise and ambitions of Haylion Technologies,“ Mats Harborn, Executive Director of Scania China Strategic Office, said in a press release.



Scania and Haylion Technologies will join forces in the field of non-fossil fuel powered, mainly electrified, vehicles, autonomous driving and urban bus transport. The common aim is to expedite the commercialisation of autonomous driving applications and sustainable transport.



“Gaining excellence in skills through collaboration has always been our principle. We recognise Scania’s leading position in the world’s commercial vehicle industry. I believe that our cooperation will further promote and accelerate China’s development of intelligent vehicles and the Internet of Vehicle (IoV),” says Dr Jimmy Hu Jianping, founder and Chairman of Haylion Technologies.



Haylion Technologies has together with Gortune Investment Co. Ltd established a team of specialists in artificial intelligence, automotive manufacturing, communications and public transport. This team focuses on autonomous driving technology, concept verification and its industrialisation. Haylion Techonologies’ main focus is developing comprehensive solutions for public transport by electrified, autonomous and connected buses.