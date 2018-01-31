© ra2studio dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 31, 2018
Panasonic's looking to strengthen business in North America
Effective April 1 2018, the Japanese company will establish Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America as a Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, Panasonic's Newark, New Jersey-based subsidiary.
Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America aims to strengthen and grow Panasonic's system solutions business in North America by consolidating four existing divisions of Panasonic Corporation of North America; Connected Solutions Company North America; Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, a provider of security camera systems, ruggedized personal computers and POS systems; Panasonic Media Entertainment Company, which provides projectors, broadcast-use cameras and other products to the entertainment industry; and Panasonic Factory Solutions Company of America, whose products include surface mounted machines for circuit board manufacturing, welding robots and factory systems management software.
The new division will combine Panasonic's hardware with its expertise in software development cultivated in the factory automation business and its system engineering capabilities in order to offer customers high value-added solutions that no other companies can match. Through this solutions business, Panasonic plans to optimise operations at its manufacturing, system engineering and service bases in order to grow its business and further expand earnings.
To help achieve these goals, the Digital Solutions Center (DSC) will be established within Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America with the role of strengthening Panasonic's capacity to provide industrial solutions. The Digital Solutions Center will also serve as a system integrator to provide services that are developed on shared cloud-based platforms and tailored primarily to North American customers in such fields as public safety, manufacturing, food and retail, logistics and theme parks.
