EMS provider shuts down in Silicon Valley

Canadian EMS provider, Creation Technologies, is shutting down its operations in Milpitas and is, with that, laying off all 177 employees.

The company has resided in the plant for almost six years and, during that time, has housed both its manufacturing facility and rapid prototyping centre there, reports the Silicon Valley Business Journal.



According to a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification) notice filed with the Californian Employment Development Department, Creation Technologies will cease all business activities out of the facility.



“We anticipate that this closure will be completed no later than April 30, 2018. As a result of the facility closure, Creation Technologies will be terminating approximately 177 employees,” the notice reads.



The company expects the facility closure to be permanent and no bumping rights exist. The company also states in the WARN notice that employees were notified about the upcoming termination on December 4, 2017 by way of a letter. All employees were offered a severance package.