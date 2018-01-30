© Note (illustration purpose only)

Note enters medtech partnership

Swedish EMS-provider Note has entered into a manufacturing agreement with CellMark AB. Estimated sales value of some SEK 25 million (EUR 2.53 million) in 2018. The scheduled production for the medtech product start is in the first quarter.

The product, My+Care, is a wristband that uses AI (artificial intelligence) to analyse and monitor user health. By capturing data, risks can be predicted, relatives and carers informed, thus preventing many injuries and accidents.



“Our medtech initiative remains successful. This is a great example of a complete solution, where, by bringing competence early in the process, we can support the customer so their product comes to market faster,” commented Per Ovrén, Note’s CEO and President.



“CellMark views Note as a long-term partner for developing and manufacturing medtech products, taking complete responsibility for testing, sourcing and manufacturing life-saving solutions, which fits CellMark’s business model as a global platform for medtech entrepreneurs,” responded Niclas Möttus-Olsson, President of CellMark Medical.