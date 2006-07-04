Electronics Production | July 04, 2006
Steady stream of orders to Telelogic
Telelogic, the Swedish provider of software solutions that align advanced systems and software development with business objectives, has announced three major contracts within three working days.
Telelogic has signed a 670,000 USD Contract with Global Pharmaceutical Services Provider.
“The need to adhere to stringent government guidelines and achieve continued growth in the pharmaceutical sector is an ongoing challenge for our customers”. said Anders Lidbeck, President and CEO of Telelogic. “Telelogic's solutions for Enterprise Lifecycle Management address these needs and are step by step strengthening its market position within the pharmaceutical industry.”
Telelogic has also received two Defence/Aerospace orders. One at 760,000 USD with Leading North American Defense/Aerospace Company and one of about 1.5 MUSD with a leading Aviation Manufacturer.
"Telelogic is very pleased to see not only yet another large global organization replacing competitor's software with Telelogic's solutions, but also continued success for Rhapsody as part of the Telelogic Group,” said Anders Lidbeck, president and CEO of Telelogic. ”This is another industry vote of confidence in our ability to deliver in the most demanding of environments.”
"Telelogic has worked closely with this customer to build upon and expand the existing successful Telelogic DOORS implementation," said Anders Lidbeck, President and CEO of Telelogic. "This represents another significant step forward for us in our commitment to support companies that are at the cutting edge of industrial innovation. Today's announcement is further endorsement of Telelogic's desire to create even stronger partnership with marketing leading companies through our unique token based licensing model”
