Samsung & Apple buys 19.5% of all semiconductors

Samsung Electronics and Apple remained the top two semiconductor chip buyers in 2017, representing 19.5 percent of the total worldwide market, according to Gartner.

Preliminary ranking of top 10 companies by semiconductor design TAM, worldwide, (millions of $)

2016 Rank 2017 Rank Company 2016 2017 Market Share Growth % 1 1 Samsung Electronics 31,426 43,108 10.3 37.2 2 2 Apple 30,390 38,754 9.2 27.5 3 3 Dell 13,544 15,702 3.7 15.9 4 4 Lenovo 13,384 14,671 3.5 9.6 5 5 Huawei 10,792 14,259 3.4 32.1 7 6 BBK Electronics 6,411 12,103 2.9 88.8 6 7 HP Inc. 8,906 9,971 2.4 12.0 8 8 Hewlett Packard 6,124 7,199 1.7 17.5 11 9 LG Electronics 5,162 6,537 1.6 26.6 13 10 Western Digital 4,470 6,210 1.5 38.9 Others 212,906 251,206 59.9 18.0 Total 343,514 419,720 100.0 22.2

TAM = total available market

Source: Gartner (January 2018)

The two companies consumed USD 81.8 billion of semiconductors together in 2017, an increase of more than USD 20 billion from the year before. And research company Gartner predicts that the top 10 OEMs will account for more than 45% of the global semiconductor spending by 202.1"Samsung Electronics and Apple not only retained their respective No. 1 and No. 2 positions, they also radically increased their share of semiconductor spending through 2017," said Masatsune Yamaji, principal research analyst at Gartner "These two companies have held on to the top positions since 2011 and they continue to exert significant influence on technology and price trends for the whole semiconductor industry."Eight of the top 10 companies in 2016 remained in the top 10 in 2017, with the top five chip buyers remaining in the same positions. LG Electronics returned to the top 10 and was joined by newcomer Western Digital, which grew its semiconductor spending by USD 1.7 billion in 2017. BBK Electronics rose one place to sixth position, increasing its semiconductor spending by USD 5.7 billion.A significant price increase of DRAM and NAND flash memory had a big impact on semiconductor buyers' ranking through 2017. Most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), even the big ones, could not avoid the risk of a memory chip shortage and rise of memory prices through 2017. Supply shortages occurred not just in the memory IC market, but also in other semiconductor chip markets, such as microcontrollers and discrete, as well as in the passive component market, which benefited the suppliers but troubled the OEMs. On the other hand, successful OEMs are often differentiating their products with their own captive silicon solutions. The increase in OEMs' captive chip spending is a great risk for commercial chip vendors' future growth.Semiconductor spending by the top 10 OEMs increased significantly, and their share reached 40% of the total semiconductor market in 2017, up from 31% 10 years ago. This trend is expected to continue, and Gartner predicts that, by 2021, the top 10 OEMs will account for more than 45% of total global semiconductor spending."With the top 10 semiconductor chip buyers commanding an increasing share of the market, technology product marketing leaders at chip vendors must focus on their leading customers," said Mr. Yamaji. "They will need to prioritize direct sales and technical support resources to these top customers by exploiting online technical support capabilities and outsourcing the support for long-tail customers to third-party partners and distributors."