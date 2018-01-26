© ipc

North American PCB orders spike

Due to a sharp increase in orders in December 2017, the book-to-bill ratio climbed to 1.15, writes IPC — Association Connecting Electronics Industries. Positive year-over-year shipment and order growth continued in December.

Total North American PCB shipments in December 2017 were up 3.7 percent compared to the same month last year. Shipments ended 2017 down 1.8 percent compared to the prior year. Compared to the preceding month, December shipments increased 12.0 percent.



PCB bookings in December grew 33.9 percent year-over-year, resulting in annual 2017 order growth of 8.0 percent above the prior year. Bookings in December were up 29.1 percent compared to the previous month.



“Year-over-year sales growth for the North American PCB industry was positive for the fourth consecutive month,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Better still, strong bookings growth and 11 consecutive months of positive book-to-bill ratios support a rosy outlook for continued sales growth in 2018,” she added.