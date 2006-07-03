Freudenberg acquires Delphi´s PCB production

The German-Japanese Joint Venture Freudenberg NOK Mechatronics will take over Delphi´s PCB production in Berlin and thereby strengthen its position within the automotive sector.

Freudenberg will take over all of the employees at the Berlin-Reinickendorf plant and the site is also likely to be further extended.



The Berlin-Rickendorf site had in 2005 a turnover of about €27 million.



The Freudenberg group 2005 had a turnover of about €4.8 billion and all in all has a workforce of about 33,000 employees.