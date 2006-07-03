Nordic EMS merger

Today a major Nordic EMS merger has been announced. It is the North based Swedish EMS provider Lövånger Elektronik AB (LEAB) that has acquired the industry rival Elektronikprodukter i Järlåsa AB from the owners Anders Florin and Anna-Karin Florin for an undisclosed amount.

LEAB has part from this acquisition also a partnership with the EMS provider June Elektronik in Jönköping, Sweden and also a low cost manufacturing site in Tallinn Estonia.



Elektronikprodukter i Järlåsa AB, situated in the midlands of Sweden, 20 km outside of Uppsala, will even in the future be managed by the company´s CEO Anders Florin.



LEAB will after the acquisition have a turnover of about €29 million this year.