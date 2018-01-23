© KUKA

Kuka adjusts its 2017 guidance

Following a comprehensive project review for 2017, Kuka has adjusted the guidance for its fiscal year 2017.

Yesterday, the executive board of Kuka conducted a comprehensive project review for 2017 and observed that developments in some projects of the Kuka Systems division as well as measures to improve the profitability of Kuka Systems GmbH will have negative effects on the earnings at around EUR 40 million in fiscal year 2017.



Due to this, the company is lowering its guidance for the EBIT-margin from the communicated 5.5% to approximately 4.3%. The guidance for the sales revenues will be raised to approximately EUR 3.45 billion (this corresponds to an increase of 17% compared to the sales revenues in fiscal year 2016 of approximately 2.95 billion).