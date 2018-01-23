© aspocomp

Aspocomp gets EUR 1.3 million in European development support

PCB manufacturer Aspocomp Group has been granted about EUR 1.3 million in development support from the European Regional Development Fund under the Leverage from the EU 2014-2020 program for investments in high-tech and capability development.

The development support granted by the Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment of North Ostrobothnia (ELY Centre) is earmarked for the EUR 10 million investment program that Aspocomp announced in December 2017. With these investments, the company intends to 'introduce more advanced technology at its Oulu plant and increase production capacity'.



“This support decision is highly significant for us. It shows that the ELY Centre and EU actors have confidence in our ability to develop new technology and create new jobs through growth, and that they want to support the rising electronics ecosystem in Oulu,” says Mikko Montonen, CEO of Aspocomp.



The development support, which will create more than 30 new jobs at the company (most of them at the Oulu plant), provides Aspocomp with a total of EUR 1'267'500 for equipment investments and EUR 45'490 for technology development-related salaries. The support will be paid on the basis of expenses incurred as the investments are completed in 2018 and 2019.