GÖPEL electronic opens branch in UK

GÖPEL electronic opened a subsidiary in the United Kingdom. This is another decisive step in establishing Extended Boundary Scan Solutions in one of the most important European markets.

Karl Miles has been appointed as Sales Manager of GOEPEL electronics Ltd. His prior experience as FAE with XJTAG and 8 years as a hardware engineer with BAE Systems and Nortel Networks brings excellent technical knowledge to the role. The new office is located in the strategically important Cambridge technology region (Cottenham/Cambridgeshire), with excellent availability of outstanding skilled labour for establishing an additional JTAG/Boundary Scan application centre.



“Technologically, the UK market is one of the most demanding in Europe and therefore highly interesting for our new software and hardware platform solutions SCANFLEX® and SYSTEM CASCON™”, explained Thomas Wenzel, co-founder and managing director of GÖPEL electronic's Boundary Scan division. “By this strategically important expansion, we are now in an outstanding position to meet the increasing demands for Extended Boundary Scan applications with our highly flexible reconfigurable systems in connection with the excellent local customer support that Karl can provide.”



Karl Miles adds: “Working for GOEPEL electronic offers the best opportunity to meet the growing UK market with JTAG/Boundary Scan products. GÖPEL electronic's scalable solution allows me to address a wide range of customers, from prototypes to mass production, with a well planned roadmap for the future.”



The new subsidiary will be responsible not only for the UK but also the Irish JTAG/Boundary Scan market. The successful cooperation with GÖPEL electronic's present distributors Cimbian Ltd and Accelonix Ltd will be continued on all respective markets and project basis.