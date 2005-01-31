Electronics Production | January 31, 2005
Sarantel strengthens management team
Sarantel, innovator in the design and manufacture of proprietary miniature antennas for portable and wireless devices, today announces that it is strengthening its senior management team with two, new appointments.
Bill Taylor joins Sarantel as Chief Operating Officer and Andrew Christie as Director of Engineering. There was a four-fold increase in sales of Sarantel's GeoHelix antennas in 2004 and continued high demand for its products is anticipated in 2005. Sarantel believes that the two newly created roles will be essential to the sustained growth and development of the business.
As Chief Operating Officer, Bill Taylor will oversee Sarantel's specialist 3D photolithography manufacturing plant and its transition to high volume antenna manufacturing. He has over 25 years of experience in electronics manufacturing and managing high growth, high volume environments. Prior to joining Sarantel, Bill was European Senior Director of Operations at Jabil, a contract electronic manufacturer with a number of blue chip OEMs customers including Nokia and Philips. Bill has also held senior logistics and operations roles at Motorola PCS.
Andrew Christie, Sarantel's new Director of Engineering, will oversee design and development engineering, focusing on new product development and rollout. Andrew was previously a Senior Engineering Manager at RFMD where he led the applications and product engineering groups during the company's well-documented high growth phase. He has worked with all major handset manufacturers and ODM's to develop power amplifiers for every major wireless standard. Andrew spent 12 months in Korea improving the company's processes for technical support, quality control and product release.
