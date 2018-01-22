© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Allied Motion acquires Maval's OE steering business

Allied Motion Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of motion control products, has purchased substantially all of the operating assets associated with the original equipment (OE) steering business of Maval Industries, LLC.

Allied Motion focuses on designing and selling motion components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and end users through direct and distribution sales channels. The addition of the Maval OE product line enables Allied to provide a fully integrated steering system solution to its customers.



Founded in 1987 and located in Ohio, Maval is a provider of both new and remanufactured steering system components for the automotive, off-road, performance and specialty vehicle markets. Torque Capital Group acquired Maval in October 2016 and consistent with its strategy to focus on aftermarket and re-man product manufacturing and sales, agreed to sell the OE product line to Allied Motion.



“We believe this acquisition is an excellent strategic fit with Allied Motion as it adds complementary technology, provides deeper customer penetration and improves our ability to create more value for our customers,” commented Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO of Allied Motion.



“We are very familiar with Maval, having already worked together on the development of new design technologies that leverage the Maval mechanical products and the Allied electronics, motor and gearing technologies to create additional customer value by providing an integrated steering solution. The combination of the capabilities of both companies, now under the Allied One-Team umbrella, will provide our customers with a streamlined supply base and single point of contact for all their steering needs. We welcome the Maval employees that are joining the Allied Motion Team and we look forward to an exciting future together,” Warzala continued.