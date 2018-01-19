Terma to equip U.S. Air Force with 3D-audio

Terma North America Inc. has been awarded a USD 44.3 million contract to equip U.S. Air Force F-16 with a Terma 3D-Audio system.

The Danish company's American unit, Terma North America Inc., has been awarded a contract to equip F-16 from US Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command with a Terma 3D-Audio system.



With this indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Terma will engineer, integrate, produce, and support the 3D-Audio for F-16 C and D aircraft models. The work under this contract which also covers repair support, spares, and support equipment is expected to be complete by January 2024.