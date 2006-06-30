Agilent appoints new distributors in Europe

Agilent Technologies today announced the appointment of new distributors for its test and measurement products in Europe.

These appointments will further strengthen Agilent's sales channel in Europe, especially for the company's expanding range of Basic Instruments.



Distribution agreements have been reached with the following companies in the respective countries:



* Austria: Elsinger Electronic Handel Gmbh

* France: Française d'Instrumentation-Distrame SA

* Germany: Datatec Gmbh

* Italy: Gould G.N. Sistemi srl and Pansystem srl

* Sweden, Finland, Denmark: Elfa AB

* Switzerland: Distrelec AG

* United Kingdom: FarnellInOne, a division of Premier Farnell UK Ltd.

* For catalog sales in Europe: FarnellInOne, a division of Premier Farnell UK Ltd.



The agreements will initially cover Agilent's range of basic power supplies, bench digital multimeters, connectivity solutions and the 3000 Series of oscilloscopes. Later this year, Agilent will expand the Basic Instruments portfolio with an additional range of products that will also be included in these agreements.



Each distributor will be responsible for sales of Agilent products within its designated country. In addition, FarnellInOne will have responsibility for catalog sales in Europe of Agilent products. Under the terms of the agreements, the designated products will only be sold via the new distributors.