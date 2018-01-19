© Kongsberg

Kongsberg and Patria enter into agreement on Missile Systems

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Patria have entered into an agreement to develop opportunities for cooperation on Missile Systems.

The agreement comprises the establishment of a Missile Competence Center in Finland, Open Tactical Framework (OTF) core technologies and system architecture software for missile programs in Finland and international opportunities linked to these capabilities.



The Missile Competence Center will focus on advanced missile system technology, to support both the Finnish Defence Forces in effective local security of supply and supporting industrial missile development activities with Kongsbergs global present and future customer base.



Kongsberg and Patria have a long successful cooperation in Finland delivering NASAMS air defence and Remote Weapon Stations. With this new agreement, the two companies enter into a deeper cooperation to pursue new opportunities in Missile Systems and Coastal Defence Systems building a long-term partnership for the Finnish and international markets.



In March 2016, Kongsberg announced the procurement of 49.9% of the shares in Patria Oyj, creating a Nordic defence giant. Patria owns 50% of NAMMO and together Kongsberg, Patria and Nammo have complimentary products, as well as key geographical areas that strengthen each other. The Governments of Norway and Finland hold a majority stake in respectively Kongsberg and Patria.



“I am very proud to sign this agreement with Patria on behalf of Kongsberg. We see interesting opportunities working together and are ready to share technology and competence in a long-term partnership with Patria”, says Eirik Lie, President, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



"This is only a starting point for a long-term cooperation on Missile Systems between Patria and Kongsberg. Our goals are ambitious. Patria and Kongsberg join their industrial potentials in order to increase defence capabilities of both countries as well as support the economic development of our countries", says Olli Isotalo, President and CEO, Patria.