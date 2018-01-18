© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Australian EMS provider to double production

Adelaide-based Entech Electronics will double its local production capacity with the help of a State Government Future Jobs Fund grant, creating 60 direct jobs in advanced manufacturing.

The AUD 1.75 million (EUR 1.14 million) grant forms part of a total investment of AUD 3.5 million (EUR 2.28 million), which Entech will use to move to a new, upgraded facility with more capacity to manufacture products targeting the high-value defence, aerospace and medical technology industries, a press release reads.



Entech has been in business since 1986 and currently employ about 80 staff at their headquarters in Devon Park in, Adelaide. The company also operate a manufacturing facility in China.



“This investment in Entech represents the single largest project we have embarked on,” Entech Managing Director, Wayne Hoffman, said. “The creation of 60 or more positions in our advanced manufacturing facility is exciting for Entech and also for other high-technology design and marketing businesses who need manufacturing services.”