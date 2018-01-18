© Apple Electronics Production | January 18, 2018
Apple accelerates US investment and job creation
The Cupertino company has announced a new set of investments targeted at supporting the American economy and its workforce.
The investments are concentrated in three areas where the company says it has the greatest impact on job creation; direct employment by Apple, spending and investment with Apple’s domestic suppliers and manufacturers, as well as fueling the fast-growing app economy.
Apple’s planned investments in American manufacturing over five years, along side a record tax payment upon repatriation of overseas profits, will account for approximately USD 75 billion of Apple’s direct contribution, the company states in a press release.
“We believe deeply in the power of American ingenuity, and we are focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness. We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.
Growing Apple’s US Operations
Apple expects to invest over USD 30 billion in capital expenditures in the US over the next five years and create over 20’000 new jobs through hiring at existing campuses and opening a new one.
The company plans to establish an Apple campus in a new location, which will initially house technical support for customers. The location of this new facility will be announced later this year.
Over USD 10 billion of Apple’s expanded capital expenditures will be investments in data centers across the US. Apple has already started the construction of a new facility in downtown Reno, which will support its existing Nevada facilities.
Investing in Apple’s Domestic Suppliers and Manufacturing Partners
Building on the success of the Advanced Manufacturing Fund announced last spring, the company is increasing the size of the fund from USD 1 billion to USD 5 billion. The fund was established to support innovation among American manufacturers and help others establish a presence in the US. It is already backing projects with manufacturers in Kentucky and rural Texas.
Combining new investments and Apple’s current pace of spending with domestic suppliers and manufacturers – an estimated USD 55 billion for 2018 – Apple says that its direct contribution to the US economy will be more than $350 billion over the next five years, not including Apple’s ongoing tax payments, the tax revenues generated from employees’ wages and the sale of Apple products.
Apple’s planned investments in American manufacturing over five years, along side a record tax payment upon repatriation of overseas profits, will account for approximately USD 75 billion of Apple’s direct contribution, the company states in a press release.
“We believe deeply in the power of American ingenuity, and we are focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness. We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.
Growing Apple’s US Operations
Apple expects to invest over USD 30 billion in capital expenditures in the US over the next five years and create over 20’000 new jobs through hiring at existing campuses and opening a new one.
The company plans to establish an Apple campus in a new location, which will initially house technical support for customers. The location of this new facility will be announced later this year.
Over USD 10 billion of Apple’s expanded capital expenditures will be investments in data centers across the US. Apple has already started the construction of a new facility in downtown Reno, which will support its existing Nevada facilities.
Investing in Apple’s Domestic Suppliers and Manufacturing Partners
Building on the success of the Advanced Manufacturing Fund announced last spring, the company is increasing the size of the fund from USD 1 billion to USD 5 billion. The fund was established to support innovation among American manufacturers and help others establish a presence in the US. It is already backing projects with manufacturers in Kentucky and rural Texas.
Combining new investments and Apple’s current pace of spending with domestic suppliers and manufacturers – an estimated USD 55 billion for 2018 – Apple says that its direct contribution to the US economy will be more than $350 billion over the next five years, not including Apple’s ongoing tax payments, the tax revenues generated from employees’ wages and the sale of Apple products.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments