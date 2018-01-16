© Gentex Electronics Production | January 16, 2018
Fingerprints & Gentex to bring iris authentication to cars
Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, and Gentex, a player in digital vision and connected car technology, have entered into an exclusive partnership agreement to bring iris-scanning technology to the automotive industry.
Automakers are keen to integrate biometric-based driver authentication into vehicles in order to improve vehicle security, cabin personalization, and securely authorize in-vehicle payments, home automation control, and additional cloud-based services, the company’s say in a press release detailing the partnership.
“Collaboration is key within the automotive ecosystem, and as a leading provider of smart mirrors and automotive electronics, Gentex brings an unmatched platform and vehicle real estate through which we can deploy our ActiveIRIS technology. Together, we aim to advance the market for vehicle-integrated biometrics systems that authenticate the driver and deliver custom security, comfort and convenience features. We see a great opportunity for multimode biometry, both locally and in the cloud,” says Christian Fredrikson, president and chief executive officer at Fingerprints.
Locating the iris authentication system in or around the mirror would allow auto manufacturers to offer the solution in varying vehicle trim packages, without requiring substantial redesign of the vehicle’s interior.
For auto manufacturers that use key fobs, or car sharing providers that leverage phone apps to identify the driver, iris recognition could act as a second layer of security, confirming the driver’s identity, with a false acceptance rate as low as one in 10 million, the press release continues.
Upon entering the vehicle, the biometric system would identify the driver with an iris scan, and, if authorized, start the car and personalize setup by automatically adjusting mirrors, steering wheel, seat position, music favourites, GPS locations, and more. ActiveIRIS could also provide an additional layer of security for vehicle-to-home automation services and vehicle-to-infrastructure transactions.
“The ActiveIRIS system could enable future vehicles to quickly and accurately identify drivers and personalize the in-vehicle experience. It would also enable two-factor authentication, securing and customizing everything from vehicle operation to in-vehicle functions such as speed limiting, geo-fencing, home automation control, toll payments, and in-vehicle transactions,” said Steve Downing, president and chief executive officer of Gentex Corporation.
While the first systems are likely to be discretely located inside a Gentex automatic-dimming rearview mirror or related windscreen mount, future systems could be developed in various locations in the vehicle.
