© Jabil Electronics Production | January 15, 2018
Jabil expands and relocates in Penang
EMS provider Jabil says it's expanding and relocating its Global Business Centre (GBC) in Penang, Malaysia. The company will relocate from Penang’s Bayan Lepas Industrial Park to GBS@Mayang in order to accommodate future growth and capabilities improvement plans
Occupying two floors at over 72'700 square feet (6'750 square metres), the GBC will be the major tenant at GBS@Mayang. The relocation will allow for future headcount expansion to 1'000 executives, and support Jabil’s capabilities enhancement plans to move into higher value work. These include the introduction of Robotic Process Automation which will eliminate standard and repetitive work processes, and Jabil’s Intelligent Digital Supply Chain (IDSC) solutions.
“Our shared services operations form the backbone of our global operations and are integral to Jabil’s continued success. The expansion of the GBC supports Jabil’s growth strategy in leveraging the skilled talent pool and resources available in Penang, and also reaffirms our continued commitment to invest here,” said Frank Mckay, vice president of procurement and purchasing at Jabil.
“We are pleased that Jabil recognizes the many advantages and opportunities that Penang can offer businesses. Jabil’s move towards higher value work and human capital development is very much aligned with our vision to create a high value-added, high technology and knowledge-intensive global business services hub in Penang,” said The Rt. Hon Mr Lim Guan Eng.
Jabil has been running its operations in Penang since 2009, the GBC houses the company's global IT, Supply Chain, Centralized Procurement and Finance functions. The company currently employs some 850 professionals in Penang.
“Our shared services operations form the backbone of our global operations and are integral to Jabil’s continued success. The expansion of the GBC supports Jabil’s growth strategy in leveraging the skilled talent pool and resources available in Penang, and also reaffirms our continued commitment to invest here,” said Frank Mckay, vice president of procurement and purchasing at Jabil.
“We are pleased that Jabil recognizes the many advantages and opportunities that Penang can offer businesses. Jabil’s move towards higher value work and human capital development is very much aligned with our vision to create a high value-added, high technology and knowledge-intensive global business services hub in Penang,” said The Rt. Hon Mr Lim Guan Eng.
Jabil has been running its operations in Penang since 2009, the GBC houses the company's global IT, Supply Chain, Centralized Procurement and Finance functions. The company currently employs some 850 professionals in Penang.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments