Telelogic Signs 1.5 MUSD Agreement

Telelogic, leading provider of software solutions that align advanced systems and software development with business objectives, today announced it had signed a 1.5 MUSD agreement for Telelogic solutions for Enterprise Lifecycle Management (ELM) with a leading US based aviation manufacturer.

The five and half year deal will see the company's development departments gain access to Telelogic's solutions across their internationally distributed sites. Telelogic DOORS® is already an integral component of the companies systems engineering process for specifying, designing and implementing advanced aviation equipment for commercial and military uses. The additional availability of Telelogic's market leading solutions will give the company greater ability to maintain and achieve the levels of CMMI-compliant process in this most demanding of industries.



"Telelogic has worked closely with this customer to build upon and expand the existing successful Telelogic DOORS implementation," said Anders Lidbeck, President and CEO of Telelogic. "This represents another significant step forward for us in our commitment to support companies that are at the cutting edge of industrial innovation. Today's announcement is further endorsement of Telelogic's desire to create even stronger partnership with marketing leading companies through our unique token based licensing model”