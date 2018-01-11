© mailthepic dreamstime.com

RIFAS expands production in Lithuania

RIFAS, a designer and producer of electrotechnical systems, is expanding its production in Panevėžys in Lithuania. The company, which belongs to the Estonian capital group Harju Elekter, aims to expand its production premises threefold, creating 100 new jobs over the next three years.

“Industrious and creative people live in Panevėžys and the quality of life in this city is excellent, so we are sure that with the development of RIFAS and other companies, Panevėžys has great prospects to grow and develop its export-orientated production. Historically, Panevėžys has always been famous for its well-developed electronics and electrotechnics industry,” Andres Allikmae, Chairman of the Board at Harju Elekter, said in a press release from Invest Lithuania.



Currently, RIFAS is operating in a production facility of 2'500 square metres, which by the end of 2018 will expand to 7'500 square metres. The company plans to employ 100 new electrotechnical equipment installers and electrical- and 3D mechanical engineers, who will be trained at the company.



To prepare the professionals, the company intends to cooperate with higher and vocational education and training institutions in the area. The company itself plans to confer some of the skills to both new and existing workers.



All products designed and produced by RIFAS are exported abroad. The company’s major partners are based in Norway, Finland, Austria and the Netherlands, but the company’s products are also used in projects that have been executed in countries in North America and Asia.