Jenoptik establishes application centre in Silicon Valley

Jenoptik announces that the company is opening a West Coast office to enhance customer proximity and leverage growth in the US.

The new Jenoptik office, located in Fremont in the Silicon Valley region, aims to serve the engineering and product development needs of the region. The centre will also serve as a hub to connect and integrate competencies from other development centres of Jenoptik worldwide.



“As a result of Jenoptik’s strong growth, we continue to expand our North American operations”, said Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik AG. “The opening of our Application Centre in California will broaden our footprint and enable us to better serve our West Coast customers by giving them convenient access to our wide range of technological know-how, our customised systems engineering and our application solutions experience”, explains Traeger.