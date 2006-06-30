NOTE's acquisition of Norwegian Nordic-PrintDesign brought to a conclusion

NOTE AB has now acquired Nordic-PrintDesign AS from Norwegian PCB supplier Elmatica, and thus establishes a presence in Norway. The company will become NOTE Oslo AS and will develop into a complete, world-class production unit for fast prototyping.

Nordic-PrintDesign AS offers PCB design know-how and has currently 8 employees at offices in Oslo and Stockholm. This acquisition marks the first step in NOTE's initiative to increase its market share in Norway.



This acquisition is entirely consistent with NOTE's strategy and concept Nearsourcing?, offering customers high service levels by being close to the customer geographically and as a collaborative partner. Services offered close to the customer include PCB layout, fast prototype production including specialist feedback on product design, project management, seamless transfer and co-ordination of production in NOTE's more cost-efficient units in the Baltic region and Poland.



The acquisition also includes a component database to be linked to NOTE's component management system. The database interconnects customer product development with NOTE's prototype production and strategic procurement. As a result, products reach the market faster, thus reducing time-to-market.



Anders G Johansen, Technical Sales Manager of Nordic-PrintDesign AS, commented: "Our component database will now have far greater impact by this connection with NOTE's systems and in-depth production know-how. Our customers will really value the access they get to the possibilities NOTE offers."