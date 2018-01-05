© TRI

Magneti Marelli goes with TRI's PCBA inspection solutions

Italian automotive supplier, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., and test inspection systems provider, and Test Research, Inc. (TRI), announces that the companies have entered into a global strategic partnership.

"Magneti Marelli's success is because of their dedication to deliver high-tech and high quality production. We are proud to contribute the quality assurance and safety that Magneti Marelli is well known for," TRI's VP of Sales and Marketing, Jim Lin said in a press release.