Saab to deliver new lightweight torpedo to the Finnish navy
Swedish defence company Saab has signed a contract for the production and deliveries of Saab's new lightweight torpedo to the Finnish Navy.
The contract signed is part of the Squadron 2000 Mid-Life Upgrade Programme (SQ2000 MLU) of the Finnish Navy´s four Hamina fast attack crafts (FAC) as described in separate Saab press release.
Saab has been selected as a major supplier for the Finnish Navy’s Squadron 2000 Mid-Life Upgrade programme. The Squadron 2000 upgrade will ensure and develop the mission capability of the Finnish Navy. Included in the contract are Saab´s New Lightweight Torpedo, torpedo systems, documentation, training and support. Deliveries will start in 2018.
System integration of the torpedoes on the Hamina-class vessels will be carried out together with Patria as the prime contractor in Squadron 2000 Mid-Life Upgrade.
“We are honoured that the Finnish Navy has selected Saab as the supplier of this new capability for the Finnish Defence Forces. Saab’s new torpedo has been developed to master the challenging conditions in littoral waters as well as blue waters. With Sweden also having ordered the same system there will be further opportunities for deeper cooperation between the two navies in the anti-submarine domain in the future”, says Anders Gardberg, Director of Saab’s Country Unit Finland.
“This first export order on our new torpedo is a milestone for us and our underwater business. With this order, the Finnish Navy will have the most sophisticated torpedo system available on the market. The torpedo´s wire control system enables operator support, allowing commanders to engage targets in close vicinity of friendly units as well as in narrow spaces. The new torpedo system will give the Finnish Defence Forces a whole new strength”, says Görgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and head of Saab´s Business Area Dynamics.
With this contract, Finland becomes Saab´s second customer on the New Lightweight Torpedo system. In May 2016, the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) placed an order for the development and production of the New Lightweight Torpedo system for the Royal Swedish Navy.
Saab's Lightweight Torpedo System is a flexible, advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) solution for littoral conditions. It can be launched from surface ships, aircraft and submarines in anti-submarine and anti-surface roles.
