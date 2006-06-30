Maxinor in partnership with AlternativeSMT

The business competitors Sweden based Maxinor and UK based AlternativeSMT has teamed up to benefit from cooperation instead of fighting for the same customers.

Maxinor is now back where it all began. Maxinor has now reduced its warehousing from a 700 sqm warehouse to only 100 sqm. Maxinor´s business will now be built on strong partnerships to be able to offer more high-quality products in a wider range of variety to its customers in the Nordic region mainly. Maxinor will now also develop and increase its own feeder service business.



"But we are still independent and still have the power of chosing who we want to work with", Maxinor´s CEO Per Gester told evertiq.